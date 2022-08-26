 
entertainment
Netflix upcoming movie 'Slumberland' with Jason Momoa: release date, trailer

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Netflix has its upcoming movie Slumberland on the roll as its trailer has been released on August 24, 2022. 

The movie is a Chernin Entertainment production, based on the comic book series named Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay.

According to the trailer, the movie is hitting Netflix screens this Thanksgiving, on November 18, 2022.


Cast:

  • Jason Momoa as Flip
  • Marlow Barkley
  • Kyle Chandler
  • Chris O’Dowd
  • India de Beaufort
  • Humberly González as Graciela
  • Tonya Cornelisse as Agent Red
  • Weruche Opia as Agent Green
  • Ava Cheung as Ho-Sook
  • Sergio Osuna as Manager
  • Michael Blake as The Accountant
  • Jamillah Ross as Agent Orange
  • Cameron Nicoll as Young Philip
  • Luxton Handspiker as Matt
  • Leslie Adlam as Agent Brown
  • Katerina Taxia as Janice
  • Owais Sheikh as Frank


Director:

The movie is directed by Francis Lawrence, known for his work on Constantine, I Am Legend, The Hunger Games films, Red Sparrow, and countless music videos.


Synopsis:

Nemo (Marlow Barkley), a young girl, finds a map to the dreamworld of Slumberland and takes viewers on a journey with the help of Flip (Jason Momoa), a giant half-man half-beast creature, in search of her father.


Trailer:



