Netflix upcoming movie 'Slumberland' with Jason Momoa: release date, trailer

Friday Aug 26, 2022
Netflix has its upcoming movie Slumberland on the roll as its trailer has been released on August 24, 2022.
The movie is a Chernin Entertainment production, based on the comic book series named Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay.
According to the trailer, the movie is hitting Netflix screens this Thanksgiving, on November 18, 2022.
The movie is directed by Francis Lawrence, known for his work on Constantine, I Am Legend, The Hunger Games films, Red Sparrow, and countless music videos.
Nemo (Marlow Barkley), a young girl, finds a map to the dreamworld of Slumberland and takes viewers on a journey with the help of Flip (Jason Momoa), a giant half-man half-beast creature, in search of her father.