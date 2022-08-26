 
Friday Aug 26 2022
Queen told 'not to travel' ahead of historic changes in UK

Friday Aug 26, 2022

The Queen has been reportedly told to avoid travelling ahead of historic changes in g  United Kingdom.

According to The Sun, an insider has spilt the beans that the 96-year-old monarch could appoint a new Prime Minister (PM) at Balmoral instead of Buckingham Palace for the first time in history.

Moreover, the new PM will also have to make a 1,000-mile round trip to meet the Queen at Balmoral for the ceremony as the transition of power takes place.

Meanwhile, Her Majesty will not be letting the appointment of Boris Johnson’s replacement affect her holiday with Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak.

“The Queen has now been advised not to travel,” the source shared. “But obviously no one tells the Queen what to do and ultimately it is her decision, and as we saw when she made a third appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the Jubilee she likes surprises.”

“There are some parts of her role that Prince Charles can do on her behalf but the Queen is adamant that she appoints the Prime Minister,” the insider added.

“It may not be the best choice to make the Queen travel 1,000 miles there and back for a 48-hour visit when the Prime Ministers can easily get to Balmoral instead.”

