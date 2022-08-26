 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

David Beckham in search of his 'lost' wife Victoria during Aspen getaway

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

David Beckham was looking for his ‘lost wife’ Victoria during their Aspen getaway.

The former footballer, 47, turned to Instagram and shared some fun moments with his wife Victoria and their two youngest children as they have been spending the last few weeks travelling the world, and is now enjoying a break to Aspen.

While taking a hike in the ski resort, David jested that he had 'lost' wife Victoria as he shared the snap to his 75M followers from the rocky mountains.

Showing off his collection of torso tats and toned physique, the doting husband smiled for the quick selfie.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Taking in the gorgeous scenery, David wrote: 'Hike with a view WOW / Aspen', before joking 'I lost @victoriabeckham'.

Earlier, the former Spice Girls star, shared her throwback 'teenage dirtbag moments' as she hopped onto the latest TikTok trend.


More From Entertainment:

Noah Cyrus opens up about Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus split in her new song

Noah Cyrus opens up about Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus split in her new song
Shia LaBeouf recalls taking up his life after public scandals

Shia LaBeouf recalls taking up his life after public scandals
Meghan Markle always has ‘someone as a target’ for her 'bullying'

Meghan Markle always has ‘someone as a target’ for her 'bullying'
Olivia Wilde’s criticism towards Florence Pugh exposed by Shia LaBeouf

Olivia Wilde’s criticism towards Florence Pugh exposed by Shia LaBeouf
Jennifer Garner takes a trip down memory lane, shares childhood memories

Jennifer Garner takes a trip down memory lane, shares childhood memories

Kim Kardashian shares her favourite cheat meals

Kim Kardashian shares her favourite cheat meals
Anne Hathaway all set to star in movie adaptation The Idea of You

Anne Hathaway all set to star in movie adaptation The Idea of You
Shia LaBeouf hits back at Olivia Wilde’s claims she fired him from new film

Shia LaBeouf hits back at Olivia Wilde’s claims she fired him from new film
Olivia Wilde reveals the reason behind her split from Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde reveals the reason behind her split from Jason Sudeikis
Meghan Markle's former staff have WhatsApp group named 'Sussex Survivors'

Meghan Markle's former staff have WhatsApp group named 'Sussex Survivors'
Simu Liu excited to join the cast of his upcoming movie 'Atlas'

Simu Liu excited to join the cast of his upcoming movie 'Atlas'
Shailene Woodley shares her social media do’s and don’ts: Photos

Shailene Woodley shares her social media do’s and don’ts: Photos

Latest

view all