David Beckham in search of his 'lost' wife Victoria during Aspen getaway

David Beckham was looking for his ‘lost wife’ Victoria during their Aspen getaway.



The former footballer, 47, turned to Instagram and shared some fun moments with his wife Victoria and their two youngest children as they have been spending the last few weeks travelling the world, and is now enjoying a break to Aspen.

While taking a hike in the ski resort, David jested that he had 'lost' wife Victoria as he shared the snap to his 75M followers from the rocky mountains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) Showing off his collection of torso tats and toned physique, the doting husband smiled for the quick selfie.

Photo credits: DailyMail Taking in the gorgeous scenery, David wrote: 'Hike with a view WOW / Aspen', before joking 'I lost @victoriabeckham'.



Earlier, the former Spice Girls star, shared her throwback 'teenage dirtbag moments' as she hopped onto the latest TikTok trend.



