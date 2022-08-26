Noah Cyrus opens up about Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus split in her new song

Miley Cyrus younger sister Noah Cyrus admitted that her new song Every Beginning Ends was inspired from her parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus divorce.



According to E! News, the song is reportedly a tear-jerking “country ballad of two lovers whose romance has worn out”.

The outlet mentioned that Noah sang with Benjamin Gibbard for this track as she revealed that it gave her “more understanding on relationships”.

“Benjamin and I talked about past relationships, failed relationships, our parents' relationships, and relationships that have lasted forever,” explained the singer.

She also shared Benjamin’s dad saying in a press statement, “You have to wake up and choose to love someone every day.”

“It sparked this conversational song about the twilight of a relationship and the reluctance to admit that something has run its course.”

“I relate to that in many ways, not only with me, but also just with my parents' relationship,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Miley’s mother Tish filed divorce papers with Billy in April due to “irreconcilable differences”.

