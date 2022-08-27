 
Saturday Aug 27 2022
‘Queen is officially back!’: Paris Hilton reacts to Britney Spears' song

Paris Hilton threw praises on long-time pal and the Princess of Pop Britney Spears following the release of her first song in six years in collaboration with Elton John.

Taking to Instagram, the This is Paris star grooved to the hotly released track on top of her bubblegum pink car while sporting a pink tracksuit.

“It’s Britney (expletive)…and the Queen is officially back!” Hilton captioned the post. “Hold Me Closer is out now and I will be playing it on repeat until further notice!”

“So proud of you sis #HoldMeCloser #Sliving #ThatsHot,” the media personality added.

After the duet's release, which is a updated version of the Rocket Man singer’s 1971 hit number Tiny Dancer jumped to No. 1 on iTunes.

The latest song marks Spears’ comeback to the world of music since her conservatorship was terminated in 2021.

This is the first song of the mother of two since the release of her track Slumber Party which was a part of her 2016 album Glory.




