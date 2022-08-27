 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana death 'set up' was 'next to impossible': Here's Why

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Princess Diana's death was not 'staged' and was 'survivable' says investigator.

Forensic Collision Investigator Tony Read was hired by the Met’s Operation Paget team to investigate the theories around Diana's passing. Speaking to The Sun in a new interview, the 65-year-old shares his opinion of the 1997 Paris accident. 

The Princess of Wales lover Dodi Al-Fayed also died in the crash.

“I’m firmly convinced that if both of the occupants had been wearing seatbelts they almost certainly would have survived - I have almost no doubt in my mind," he says.

“The collision was survivable because [bodyguard] Trevor Rees-Jones survived.

"Because they weren’t wearing their seatbelts when the car hit the pillar at around 65 miles an hour, they were propelled forwards at 65 miles an hour and hit the rear of the front seats at 65 miles an hour.

"It was a very unfortunate series of events, but if they'd been wearing their seatbelts, or if someone had put her seatbelt on for her, which is my understanding what she relied on, we probably wouldn't be having this discussion now."

Revealing if the death was actually a murder 'staged' by the royals,  Tony says it was 'next to impossible'.

He adds: “You’ll find scientists and people like me will never say never [but] it’s so unlikely to have been set up that it is next to impossible.

"We know the Mercedes went to the left and hit the pillar, and there was a catastrophic impact on one small area of the car.

"If the Mercedes had gone to the right and hit the smooth wall of the underpass it would have had a significant impact and would have spun down the road to rest - but it would have been much less significant.

"It would have been next to impossible to set up a crash, and on top of all that you can’t guarantee how the Mercedes will crash afterwards."

More From Entertainment:

Gigi, Bella Hadid mother gets emotional

Gigi, Bella Hadid mother gets emotional
‘The Crown’ season five is going to ‘blow people’s minds’

‘The Crown’ season five is going to ‘blow people’s minds’
Joe Rogan reacts as Meghan Markle dethrones him on Spotify

Joe Rogan reacts as Meghan Markle dethrones him on Spotify
Meghan Markle accused of ‘offending the world country by country’

Meghan Markle accused of ‘offending the world country by country’
Prince Louis bears striking resemblance to his mom Kate in rare throwback pic

Prince Louis bears striking resemblance to his mom Kate in rare throwback pic
Kourtney Kardashian ‘totally supports’ ex Scott Disick new romance with Kimberly Stewart

Kourtney Kardashian ‘totally supports’ ex Scott Disick new romance with Kimberly Stewart
Prince William, Kate Middleton likely to edge out Meghan Markle and Harry

Prince William, Kate Middleton likely to edge out Meghan Markle and Harry
Prince Harry asked to make ‘huge decision’ about his tell-all memoir

Prince Harry asked to make ‘huge decision’ about his tell-all memoir
Jennifer Lopez ‘so happy to be Mrs. Ben Affleck’: ‘She’s on top of the world’

Jennifer Lopez ‘so happy to be Mrs. Ben Affleck’: ‘She’s on top of the world’
Harry Styles confirms new ‘Love On Tour’ dates with Europe 2023 shows

Harry Styles confirms new ‘Love On Tour’ dates with Europe 2023 shows
Prince Harry left to face William’s wrath for Meghan Markle’s bullying

Prince Harry left to face William’s wrath for Meghan Markle’s bullying
Meghan Markle ‘cannot be excused’ for royal attacks: ‘No pity’

Meghan Markle ‘cannot be excused’ for royal attacks: ‘No pity’

Latest

view all