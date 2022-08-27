 
Saturday Aug 27 2022
Prince Louis bears striking resemblance to his mom Kate in rare throwback pic

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

A big number of royal family fans believe that Prince George is the spitting image of his father Prince William.

But when it comes to Prince Louis, many of them are certain that he has taken strong genes from his mother, Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge – in a rare throwback picture from her childhood – looks just like her youngest son Prince Louise.

The throwback image was shared on the official Kensington Royal Instagram account to mark Father's Day back in June 2020.

Kate posted the photo of herself sitting on Michael Middleton's knee, dressed in a checked shirt and jeans, and wearing plaits in her hair. 

Fans were quick to notice the resemblance and commented Kate's likeness to her youngest son. "Is that Louis or mama?" wrote one internet user. While another added, "Looks just like Louis!"

A third wrote, "I can see George and Louis in this."

Kate, 40, has reportedly said more or less the same thing herself. "Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate," a friend of Kate's told PEOPLE.

"She loves it and thinks it’s very sweet, she often jokes that he’s the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!," her friend added.

