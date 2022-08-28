 
Harry, Meghan Markle remain popular on Instagram two years after abandoning royal account

It's been more than two years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said good bye to their followers on their official "Sussex Royal" Instagram account, but their page hasn't seen any significant fall in the number of followers.

The couple shared their last post in March 2020 to let their followers know that they will not be using their royal Instagram account.

Since their departure from the royal family, the couple has connected with their fans through their website where they make announcements regarding their activities.

The royal account that they abandoned two years ago still has more than 9 million followers, and it includes the celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Kris Jenner and many other.

On the other hand, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been posting their pictures and videos of every engagement they undertake.

A look at their page suggests that they have amassed 13.9 million followers on Instagram. 

They hit 13 million followers a few days after Prince George's eight birthday. The prince recently celebrated his ninth birthday but his parents have yet to reach 14 million mark.



