 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Paris Hilton cheers for ‘queen’ Britney Spears as she celebrates Elton John duet

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Paris Hilton cheers for ‘queen’ Britney Spears as she celebrates Elton John duet
Paris Hilton cheers for ‘queen’ Britney Spears as she celebrates Elton John duet 

Paris Hilton is cheering for the pop music queen, Britney Spears following the release of her latest duet with legendary singer Sir Elton John.

The House of Wax star, 41, and the Toxic singer, 40, who share a very close bond, have never shied away from expressing love and respect for each other.

On Friday, the highly anticipated song Hold Me Closer was released and Paris called for celebrations as the latest track marked Spears’ comeback in the music world since 2016.

Praising her pal, the heiress took to her Instagram and posted a video of herself dancing around her bubblegum color pink car outside her California mansion as the track is played in the back.


In the caption, she wrote, "It's Britney [expletive] and the Queen is officially back!," adding, " 'Hold Me Closer' is out now and I will be playing it on repeat until further notice! So proud of you sis."

Hold Me Closer is the first song of Spears after the end of her controversial conservatorship, which controlled her life for 13 years.

The new track is a mashup of John’s songs Tiny Dancer, 1992 The One and Don't Go Breaking My Heart.

The Gimme More singer also shared her excitement on her Twitter handle and wrote, ''Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial !!!!

More From Entertainment:

Harry, Meghan won praise for continuing royal tour after fire incident in Archie’s room

Harry, Meghan won praise for continuing royal tour after fire incident in Archie’s room
Meghan Markle ‘getting revenge’ from Royal Family with Spotify podcast

Meghan Markle ‘getting revenge’ from Royal Family with Spotify podcast
Prince Harry’s dirt slinging memoir to be a 'hit' with fans planning downfall

Prince Harry’s dirt slinging memoir to be a 'hit' with fans planning downfall
Prince Harry warned of getting ‘cut off’ by Royal Family soon

Prince Harry warned of getting ‘cut off’ by Royal Family soon
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry locked in ‘emergency meetings’ with Netflix

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry locked in ‘emergency meetings’ with Netflix
Kate Middleton wanted to end 'ugliness' with Meghan, Harry at Platinum Jubilee

Kate Middleton wanted to end 'ugliness' with Meghan, Harry at Platinum Jubilee
Princess Diana’s tragic car crash in Paris: 104 conspiracy theories leaked

Princess Diana’s tragic car crash in Paris: 104 conspiracy theories leaked
'Amber Heard to run off to Israel, will marry bff Eve to dodge Johnny Depp'

'Amber Heard to run off to Israel, will marry bff Eve to dodge Johnny Depp'
Princess Diana 'wanted people to see' her on final shoot: 'Asked to be photographed'

Princess Diana 'wanted people to see' her on final shoot: 'Asked to be photographed'
Meghan Markle mistaken for American star by animal rights lawyer: 'Is this Megan Fox?'

Meghan Markle mistaken for American star by animal rights lawyer: 'Is this Megan Fox?'
Meghan Markle ‘expected’ to join Serena Williams at US Open after podcast

Meghan Markle ‘expected’ to join Serena Williams at US Open after podcast
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie plea Charles to forgive Andrew: 'Fell on deaf ears'

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie plea Charles to forgive Andrew: 'Fell on deaf ears'

Latest

view all