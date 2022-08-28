 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry warned of getting ‘cut off’ by Royal Family soon

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry has been told that he risks being ‘cut off’ by the Royal Family soon, with a royal commentator suggesting that he will have to make a ‘huge decision’ about his upcoming memoir.

Express UK quoted royal expert Angela Levin as warning the Duke of Sussex about redoing his memoir if he wants to maintain his relationship with the royal family.

As per Levin: “Something he badly needs to keep his commercial life going, if nothing else or go ahead still attacking his 'trapped' family, be ready for cut-offs.”

Levin also stated that Prince Harry needs to ‘re-do or drop his memoir if wants to rebuild his relationship with the Royal Family or risk being cut off’, reported Express UK.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry locked in ‘emergency meetings’ with Netflix

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry locked in ‘emergency meetings’ with Netflix
Paris Hilton cheers for ‘queen’ Britney Spears as she celebrates Elton John duet

Paris Hilton cheers for ‘queen’ Britney Spears as she celebrates Elton John duet

Kate Middleton wanted to end 'ugliness' with Meghan, Harry at Platinum Jubilee

Kate Middleton wanted to end 'ugliness' with Meghan, Harry at Platinum Jubilee
Princess Diana’s tragic car crash in Paris: 104 conspiracy theories leaked

Princess Diana’s tragic car crash in Paris: 104 conspiracy theories leaked
'Amber Heard to run off to Israel, will marry bff Eve to dodge Johnny Depp'

'Amber Heard to run off to Israel, will marry bff Eve to dodge Johnny Depp'
Princess Diana 'wanted people to see' her on final shoot: 'Asked to be photographed'

Princess Diana 'wanted people to see' her on final shoot: 'Asked to be photographed'
Meghan Markle mistaken for American star by animal rights lawyer: 'Is this Megan Fox?'

Meghan Markle mistaken for American star by animal rights lawyer: 'Is this Megan Fox?'
Meghan Markle ‘expected’ to join Serena Williams at US Open after podcast

Meghan Markle ‘expected’ to join Serena Williams at US Open after podcast
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie plea Charles to forgive Andrew: 'Fell on deaf ears'

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie plea Charles to forgive Andrew: 'Fell on deaf ears'
Jennifer Lopez says video of her performance to Ben Affleck at wedding was 'stolen’

Jennifer Lopez says video of her performance to Ben Affleck at wedding was 'stolen’

Latest

view all