Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit new low: ‘Gambling people!’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of ‘gambling with Netflix’s future as their ‘desperation appears to be sinking in’.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe made this claim in her latest interview with Bella Magazine.

He started his chat by bashing the couple’s hypocritical calls for privacy despite being alright with opening “their doors up to Netflix for a docuseries.”

The expert was quoted saying, “The contradictions are enormous.”

“They told us they wanted to go and live a quieter, lower profile life. Then basically, ever since they’ve arrived in California, they’ve put themselves up for sale to the highest bidder.”

“This smells of desperation for them because if they command the millions of pounds they’re offered just to open the doors for a full insight into their lives, then they’re selling the very thing that they’ve always fought to keep private - themselves.”

Before concluding he even branded the Netflix docu-seriies a ‘huge gamble’ and added, “It’s a really big gamble because if it doesn’t work, then there won’t be more million-pound offers.”