 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit new low: ‘Gambling people!’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit new low: ‘Gambling people!’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit new low: ‘Gambling people!’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of ‘gambling with Netflix’s future as their ‘desperation appears to be sinking in’.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe made this claim in her latest interview with Bella Magazine.

He started his chat by bashing the couple’s hypocritical calls for privacy despite being alright with opening “their doors up to Netflix for a docuseries.”

The expert was quoted saying, “The contradictions are enormous.”

“They told us they wanted to go and live a quieter, lower profile life. Then basically, ever since they’ve arrived in California, they’ve put themselves up for sale to the highest bidder.”

“This smells of desperation for them because if they command the millions of pounds they’re offered just to open the doors for a full insight into their lives, then they’re selling the very thing that they’ve always fought to keep private - themselves.”

Before concluding he even branded the Netflix docu-seriies a ‘huge gamble’ and added, “It’s a really big gamble because if it doesn’t work, then there won’t be more million-pound offers.”

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard lost over 25lbs from Johnny Depp abuse?

Amber Heard lost over 25lbs from Johnny Depp abuse?
David and Victoria Beckham’s romantic ‘maverick moment’ sends internet into frenzy

David and Victoria Beckham’s romantic ‘maverick moment’ sends internet into frenzy
Queen Elizabeth ‘resting more’ amid increasing health issues

Queen Elizabeth ‘resting more’ amid increasing health issues
Princess Anne’s leaked ‘love letters’ are ‘too hot to handle’: Details

Princess Anne’s leaked ‘love letters’ are ‘too hot to handle’: Details
Harry, Meghan won praise for continuing royal tour after fire incident in Archie’s room

Harry, Meghan won praise for continuing royal tour after fire incident in Archie’s room
Meghan Markle ‘getting revenge’ from Royal Family with Spotify podcast

Meghan Markle ‘getting revenge’ from Royal Family with Spotify podcast
Amazon Prime Videos movie 'Goodnight Mommy' trailer dropped: Release date & more

Amazon Prime Videos movie 'Goodnight Mommy' trailer dropped: Release date & more
BLACKPINK rules ARIA music charts with 'Pink Venom': Checkout

BLACKPINK rules ARIA music charts with 'Pink Venom': Checkout
Prince Harry’s dirt slinging memoir to be a 'hit' with fans planning downfall

Prince Harry’s dirt slinging memoir to be a 'hit' with fans planning downfall
Prince Harry warned of getting ‘cut off’ by Royal Family soon

Prince Harry warned of getting ‘cut off’ by Royal Family soon
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry locked in ‘emergency meetings’ with Netflix

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry locked in ‘emergency meetings’ with Netflix

Latest

view all