Pak vs Ind: Naseem Shah to make T20I debut against India

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah being congratulated on his T20I debut against India at the Dubai stadium, on August 28, 2022. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

KARACHI: Pakistan's pacer Naseem Shah will Sunday make his T20 debut for the Men In Green against India in the Asia Cup opener at the Dubai International Stadium.

In Shaheen Afridi's absence, massive responsibility will lie on Naseem's shoulders against India, who have a strong batting lineup.

Speaking in a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the right-arm pacer said he is delighted to be making his T20I debut.

"It's a big match, and I will try to perform well as I do in normal matches," Naseem said while talking about the blockbuster clash against the Men in Blue.

"I recently made my white-ball (ODI) debut against the Netherlands and I performed well. Debut match in every format is important for a player," he added.

The 19-yea-old also extended gratitude towards the people who helped him get this far in his career.



