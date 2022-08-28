 
sports
Sunday Aug 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Ind: Pakistan penalised in match against India

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Mohammad Nawaz bowl during match against India on August 28, 2022. -AFP
Mohammad Nawaz bowl during match against India on August 28, 2022. -AFP

DUBAI: Pakistani team was penalised for failing to complete the overs in the designated time and had to bowl the last three with five fielders inside the circle.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the Men in Green were three overs short just like their arch-rivals during the Asia Cup 2022 encounter played today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

“Just like India, Pakistan are three overs short, and will bowl the last three with five fielders inside the circle,” the report said.

Unlike Pakistan, the publication said, India have lost only four wickets so they can utilise this penalty.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Ind: Shoaib Malik knows who can help Pakistan win the match

Pak vs Ind: Shoaib Malik knows who can help Pakistan win the match
Pak vs Ind: Virat Kohli’s fans have to wait more for his century

Pak vs Ind: Virat Kohli’s fans have to wait more for his century
Pak vs Ind: Naseem Shah’s first over leaves Indians shocked

Pak vs Ind: Naseem Shah’s first over leaves Indians shocked
Pak vs Ind: Why are Urwashi Ruteka pictures from today’s match circulating on Twitter?

Pak vs Ind: Why are Urwashi Ruteka pictures from today’s match circulating on Twitter?
Pak vs Ind: ‘Pakistani batters exposed badly against short balls’

Pak vs Ind: ‘Pakistani batters exposed badly against short balls’
Pak vs Ind: How will Virat Kohli perform today? Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts

Pak vs Ind: How will Virat Kohli perform today? Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts
Pak vs Ind: Netizens support Babar Azam after early dismissal

Pak vs Ind: Netizens support Babar Azam after early dismissal
Pak vs Ind: Why is Fakhar Zaman being praised over his dismissal?

Pak vs Ind: Why is Fakhar Zaman being praised over his dismissal?
Pak vs Ind: Why was Mohammad Rizwan given not out?

Pak vs Ind: Why was Mohammad Rizwan given not out?
Pak vs Ind: Virat Kohli sets new record in match against Pakistan

Pak vs Ind: Virat Kohli sets new record in match against Pakistan
Pak vs Ind: Naseem Shah to make T20I debut against India

Pak vs Ind: Naseem Shah to make T20I debut against India
Asia Cup: Shahid Afridi invites Harbhajan Singh to visit Pakistan

Asia Cup: Shahid Afridi invites Harbhajan Singh to visit Pakistan

Latest

view all