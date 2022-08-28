Pak vs Ind: Pakistan penalised in match against India

Mohammad Nawaz bowl during match against India on August 28, 2022. -AFP

DUBAI: Pakistani team was penalised for failing to complete the overs in the designated time and had to bowl the last three with five fielders inside the circle.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the Men in Green were three overs short just like their arch-rivals during the Asia Cup 2022 encounter played today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

“Just like India, Pakistan are three overs short, and will bowl the last three with five fielders inside the circle,” the report said.

Unlike Pakistan, the publication said, India have lost only four wickets so they can utilise this penalty.