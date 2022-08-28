Nicola Peltz makes a stunning appearance with husband Brooklyn Beckham in L.A

 
 Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz caught attention with their eye-catching ensembles during a recent get-together.

The power couple donned matching candyfloss ensembles for a Wendy's event in honour of the new Strawberry Frosty in LA on Saturday.

In pictures shared by several gossip outlets, Brooklyn sported pastel pink trousers and fuchsia trainers, paired with a white shirt as he shared a kiss with his new bride, 27.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Nicola matched Brooklyn in a pastel pink frilly dress, teamed with metallic heels and a handbag.

The couple were as loved-up as ever as they packed on the PDA for the cameras, before they were joined by Nicola's actor brother Will Peltz, 36, and his long-term love Kenya Kinski-Jones, 29.

This comes after Brooklyn put his culinary skills to the test as he showed his legions of social media followers his recipe for making homemade pizza.



