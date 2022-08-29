 
entertainment
Monday Aug 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears reveals she was leaving US with ‘secret’ beau amid conservatorship

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Britney Spears reveals she was leaving US with ‘secret’ beau amid conservatorship
Britney Spears reveals she was leaving US with ‘secret’ beau amid conservatorship

Britney Spears made shocking revelations in her latest audio message about her conservatorship and how she once planned to flee US with her then “secret” boyfriend.

The Toxic hit-maker revealed in her since-deleted audio clip dropped on YouTube that the “fear” of what her father Jamie Spears would do to her if she actually left the country made her change her mind.

“I was talking to a guy, and he wanted to just leave the country with me,” Spears said in 22-minute clip. “We had it all set up to just leave, and it was a secret relationship.”

The Princess of Pop, without mentioning the name of her secret boyfriend, said that she talked to her assistant about her plans during her Las Vegas residency shows.

The singer went on to say that she told her former employee that her “biggest fear” was “what would my dad do if I did do something wrong? What if I left the country?”

“What and what if they found me and what would they do? And I said, I feel like they would lock me up or something or really hurt me,” Spears added.

“Are you kidding me, Britney? Your dad would never do that to you,” the pop star recounted her assistant’s response.

The singer was in relationship with talent agent Jason Trawick from 2010 to 2013. The pair even got engaged but called it quits after three years of relationship.

Spears later dated David Lucado from 2013 to 2014 and Charlie Ebersol from 2015 to 2016 and ended up with now-husband Sam Asghari after meeting him in 2016.

In her bombshell audio, Spears said she was put into a mental facility in 2019 over an incident when she refused to do a specific dance move during rehearsals of her canceled Vegas residency Domination.

“I didn't want to ever go there. I remember calling my dad on the phone crying, and he said 'You have to listen to the doctors. I can't help you now,'” she recalled.

“Now you don't have to go, but if you don't go, we're going to go to trial and you're going to lose,” Spears added of her dad’s response.

“I have way more people on my side than you [do]. You don't even have a lawyer, so don't even think about it.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles attends church service amid Barlmoral break with Queen

Prince Charles attends church service amid Barlmoral break with Queen
Kris Jenner comes to Scott Disick’s defence, says he’s not excommunicated from fam

Kris Jenner comes to Scott Disick’s defence, says he’s not excommunicated from fam
Kate, William leave parents ‘worried’ about security change in Berkshire school

Kate, William leave parents ‘worried’ about security change in Berkshire school
Britney Spears’ mother asks for ‘private’ meeting with her after bombshell audio

Britney Spears’ mother asks for ‘private’ meeting with her after bombshell audio
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry cause ‘difficulties’ for Royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry cause ‘difficulties’ for Royal family
Diana’s note ‘predicting death’ was a 'missing piece of the jigsaw’

Diana’s note ‘predicting death’ was a 'missing piece of the jigsaw’
French government ‘spending millions’ to hide true cause of Diana’s death

French government ‘spending millions’ to hide true cause of Diana’s death
Britney Spears shares unfiltered feelings on conservatorship in now-deleted rant

Britney Spears shares unfiltered feelings on conservatorship in now-deleted rant
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘a thorn in the side’ for Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘a thorn in the side’ for Queen Elizabeth
Johnny Depp makes subtle reference to Amber Heard trial at VMAs?

Johnny Depp makes subtle reference to Amber Heard trial at VMAs?
Britney Spears was offered ‘lots of money’ for Oprah Winfrey interview: ‘It’s insane’

Britney Spears was offered ‘lots of money’ for Oprah Winfrey interview: ‘It’s insane’
Royal couple left BBC ‘furious’ over their sympathies for Nazi: reveals new doc

Royal couple left BBC ‘furious’ over their sympathies for Nazi: reveals new doc

Latest

view all