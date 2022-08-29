Meghan Markle, Prince Harry cause ‘difficulties’ for Royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s return to the United Kingdom will be adding to ‘difficulties’ for the royal family, claimed a royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been making headlines with their upcoming visit, marking their return to the UK for the first time since Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

However, the couple’s upcoming ‘busy royal week’ has been severely criticized by Neil Sean who dropped a video on his YouTube channel to remind the Sussexes of their promise to “fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

"This normally would be a very busy royal week,” the expert said.

"It's normally the start of the traditional royals back to work and of course, we would have seen the likes of Prince George, and Princess Charlotte all going to their brand new schools, which is an ideal photo opportunity."

He added: "Now, the senior royals have to work out exactly, as and when, they could plan this because they know that the moment Harry and Meghan hit town, everything could be thrown up in the air."

Despite their promise, the couple is “making the difficulties of royal life even more confusing and more hard to navigate,” Sean said.

"Some people might say that's part of the reason why Harry and Meghan's popularity, particularly here in the United Kingdom, has flatlined so badly,” he added.