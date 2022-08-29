 
Showbiz
Monday Aug 29 2022
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are praying for a ‘baby girl’

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are hoping to have a baby girl as they expect their first child
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently announced that they are becoming parents soon, and now have revealed that they want a 'baby girl'.

The Raaz actor is lately posting pictures of her baby bump on social media and has now in a recent interview expressed her wish to have a girl.

In the interview, the 43-year-old actor revealed: “Karan and I were clear from the beginning that we wanted a baby... "

"We believe in manifestation. From the time we have wanted a child, we have hoped for a baby girl," Bipasha added.

She then stated: "I know a baby is a beautiful gift, and we are supposed to be in acceptance of any gender, and the bigger picture is that, but we call our baby ‘she’. We believe it’s a she, and we have believed that since the time we decided to have a baby."

On returning to the work front, she said, “As soon as I get the hang of being a new mom, I will get back to work. It’s important for women to be completely independent… financially and emotionally... Make your careers and then if love, marriage, and babies have to happen, they will happen.”

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in 2016 after meeting on the sets of Alone in 2015. 

