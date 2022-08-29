Prince Harry was ‘meant to be a part’ of Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ podcast

file footage

Prince Harry was reportedly ‘meant to be’ a part of wife Meghan Markle’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, however, allegedly pulled out over concerns that it would embarrass his family.



Sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently told Woman’s Day that Prince Harry is actually afraid that Meghan’s 12-episode-long podcast might ‘end in tears’ for them as a couple and a family.

“At first, he was meant to be a part of it – that's how it was sold to Spotify and originally promoted. So, it's pretty telling that he's decided not to be involved,” an insider revealed.

The source further shared: “Coming up with 12 episodes littered with complaints about the royal family – which everyone knows that's what most people are tuning in for – is a lot of pressure, and a dangerous concept given they've been trashed for lying in the past.”

Another source shared: “Harry doesn't understand why she'd be so willing to leave herself, him and their kids so open to public pile-ons. If Harry had his way, he'd prefer the kids weren't a part of this podcast.”