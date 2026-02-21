 
Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole on breakup from NFL star

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are preparing to get married

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 21, 2026

Kayla Nicole has shared some rare insight into why things didn't work out with her ex, Travis Kelce, just as the NFL star prepares to walk down the aisle with his fiancée, Taylor Swift. 

During a candid TikTok live with Love Island’s Ace Greene on Thursday, 19 February, the 34-year-old influencer looked back on her last major relationship, which she noted ended about three years ago. 

When asked by Greene why the romance fizzled out, Nicole suggested it might have been down to basic "Who knows. [It] could be compatibility issues," or perhaps a case of "Right person, wrong time."

The pair had a long history together, dating on and off for five years after first connecting on social media back in 2017. 

Nicole famously recalled that while Kelce had been "insta-flirting" by liking her photos for months, he never actually sent a message. 

It took a bit of "liquid courage" for her to finally send the first DM on New Year's Day. 

They eventually went public at a teammate's wedding later that year but officially called it quits for good in May 2022.

Since their split, Kelce has been vocal about defending their time together, especially against "crazy" rumours that they broke up because he was "too cheap." 

Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs star has since moved on with Taylor Swift. After a whirlwind romance that began in 2023, the couple got engaged in August 2025. 

Kelce has often spoken about how "regular" he feels when he is with the pop superstar, describing them as just two people in love when the cameras are not rolling.

