Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet ‘always unsmiling’: report

A journalist doing an exclusive interview with Prince Harry finally breaks her silence on the ‘unsmiling’ nature of Lilibet, seen during the interview with Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex broke her silence in a new interview piece for The Cut, with Allison P. Davis.

After setting the ambience the journalist claimed, “Lilibet, unsmiling with watchful bright-blue eyes, is brought out by her nanny,” while the interview with her mom Meghan Markle continues.

It also offers fans an in-depth understanding of the baby's facial features, “She is small and also ginger, and when there is a small person in the room not smiling, it is a reflex to do anything to entertain them,” the journalist explains.

“Harry starts dancing to his own beatboxing, and Meghan bends down and joins in and then I find myself doing it too, until she gives a lopsided smile and we all realize it’s a bit strange to be bonding in this way.”