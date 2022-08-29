Meghan Markle opens up about ‘forgiving’ the Royal Family

file footage

Meghan Markle has revealed her thoughts about the possibility of ‘forgiveness’ between her and the British royal family.



In a new bombshell interview with New York magazine’s The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex responded to a question about whether there was any room for forgiveness between her and her royal in-laws.

To this, Meghan responded: “I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive.”

She went on to add: “I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything… I have a lot to say until I don’t. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song.”

Meghan’s latest interview comes as promotion for her new Spotify podcast Archetypes that launched last week, and garnered significant criticism from royal fans.