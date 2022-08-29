 
entertainment
Monday Aug 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle opens up about ‘forgiving’ the Royal Family

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 29, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle has revealed her thoughts about the possibility of ‘forgiveness’ between her and the British royal family.

In a new bombshell interview with New York magazine’s The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex responded to a question about whether there was any room for forgiveness between her and her royal in-laws.

To this, Meghan responded: “I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive.”

She went on to add: “I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything… I have a lot to say until I don’t. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song.”

Meghan’s latest interview comes as promotion for her new Spotify podcast Archetypes that launched last week, and garnered significant criticism from royal fans.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s ‘distaste’ for Royal Family exposed in Meghan’s interview

Prince Harry’s ‘distaste’ for Royal Family exposed in Meghan’s interview
MTV VMAs afterparty: Taylor Swift looks effortlessly chic in satin playsuit

MTV VMAs afterparty: Taylor Swift looks effortlessly chic in satin playsuit

Prince Harry’s own decision to ‘lose' father Charles amid rift, claims Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s own decision to ‘lose' father Charles amid rift, claims Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle says people see her as 'real-life princess'

Meghan Markle says people see her as 'real-life princess'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lack 'support from family'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lack 'support from family'
Prince Charles fooled Diana with THIS trick to meet Camilla

Prince Charles fooled Diana with THIS trick to meet Camilla
Meghan Markle's close friend dubs Duchess 'wonderful'

Meghan Markle's close friend dubs Duchess 'wonderful'
Lizzo gives a political statement at MTV Awards 2022: ‘Laws in US are 'oppressing us'

Lizzo gives a political statement at MTV Awards 2022: ‘Laws in US are 'oppressing us'
Meghan Markle left Queen ‘frustrated’ with her ‘false narrative’

Meghan Markle left Queen ‘frustrated’ with her ‘false narrative’
Meghan Markle bullying story ‘eerily similar to Princess Diana’

Meghan Markle bullying story ‘eerily similar to Princess Diana’
Meghan Markle wants to ‘protect’ Archie from ‘press pen of 40 paparazzi’

Meghan Markle wants to ‘protect’ Archie from ‘press pen of 40 paparazzi’
Meghan Markle breaks down the myth of ‘princesses’ as a royal

Meghan Markle breaks down the myth of ‘princesses’ as a royal

Latest

view all