 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle is happy Archie studies in US: 'Makes me good parent'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

Meghan Markle is at peace with son Archie attending school in the US.

In the latest edition of magazine The Cut, journalist Allison P. Davies reveals of Markle: “Earlier in our conversation about her goals for the life she’s creating here, she’d remarked upon how, if Archie were in school in the U.K., she’d never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures.”

Meghan told the interviewer: “Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy.

“That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child.”

She added: “ Archie is just the cheerful kid who brings a week’s worth of freshly picked fruit for his fellow classmates and enjoys playing a ‘roaring’ game at recess.”

More From Entertainment:

Michael Jackson 'responsible' for his death, had 19 fake IDs for drugs

Michael Jackson 'responsible' for his death, had 19 fake IDs for drugs
Johnny Depp, MTV 'desperate' for attention: 'Hope none of you have daughters'

Johnny Depp, MTV 'desperate' for attention: 'Hope none of you have daughters'
Chris Rock rejects Oscars 2023 after Will Smith slap, won't go back to 'crime scene'

Chris Rock rejects Oscars 2023 after Will Smith slap, won't go back to 'crime scene'
Amber Heard’s sister Whitney blasts MTV for honouring Johnny Depp at VMAs

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney blasts MTV for honouring Johnny Depp at VMAs
Lizzo fans come out in support after comedian Aries Spears body shamed the singer

Lizzo fans come out in support after comedian Aries Spears body shamed the singer
Dua Lipa nails street style: see pics

Dua Lipa nails street style: see pics
The Bachelorette: Gabby and Rachel think Kim Kardashian should be the next leading lady

The Bachelorette: Gabby and Rachel think Kim Kardashian should be the next leading lady
Prince Harry’s ‘distaste’ for Royal Family exposed in Meghan’s interview

Prince Harry’s ‘distaste’ for Royal Family exposed in Meghan’s interview
Meghan Markle opens up about ‘forgiving’ the Royal Family

Meghan Markle opens up about ‘forgiving’ the Royal Family
MTV VMAs afterparty: Taylor Swift looks effortlessly chic in satin playsuit

MTV VMAs afterparty: Taylor Swift looks effortlessly chic in satin playsuit

Prince Harry’s own decision to ‘lose' father Charles amid rift, claims Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s own decision to ‘lose' father Charles amid rift, claims Meghan Markle

Latest

view all