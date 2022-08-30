 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix drops trailer of upcoming series 'Thai Cave Rescue': Release date, cast

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

Netflix drops the trailer of the upcoming series Thai Cave Rescue
Netflix drops the trailer of the upcoming series 'Thai Cave Rescue'

Netflix has just released an official trailer of the upcoming series Thai Cave Rescue, and is set to stream on September 22, 2022.

The series was created by Michael Russell Gunn and Dana Ledoux Miller and directed by Thai filmmaker Baz Poonpiriya.

Thai Cave Rescue is a docu-drama based on the real-life incredible rescue operation of the Wild Boars boys soccer team player and their coach in 2018.

Cast:

  • Beam Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote
  • Ek Thaneth Warakulnukroh
  • Tok Supakorn Kitsuwon
  • Yaya Urassaya Sperbund
  • Donut Manatsanun Panlertwongskul
  • Fresh Arisara Wongchalee
  • Nancy Darina Boonchu
  • Alex Surapol Poonpiriya
  • Krit Boo Trairatana

The trailer of the series captures the fear faced by the group when they were trapped in Tham Luang cave as the cave filled with water due to the heavy rainfall.

For those unversed, a large-scale massive international recovery rescue operation happened that garnered worldwide attention.



More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s US mansion of ‘unimaginable wealth’ laid bare

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s US mansion of ‘unimaginable wealth’ laid bare
Pierce Brosnan has the best response to trolls body shaming his wife Keely Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan has the best response to trolls body shaming his wife Keely Brosnan
Meghan Markle told to ‘more careful’ after latest bombshell

Meghan Markle told to ‘more careful’ after latest bombshell
Kim Kardashian on receiving hate over infamous ‘work’ comments: ‘I’m mortified’

Kim Kardashian on receiving hate over infamous ‘work’ comments: ‘I’m mortified’
Meghan Markle accuses British media of calling her children N-word

Meghan Markle accuses British media of calling her children N-word
Former NU'EST member Baekho to drop first-ever solo album next month

Former NU'EST member Baekho to drop first-ever solo album next month
Princess Diana fed Prince Charles 'ego' by ditching heels during marriage

Princess Diana fed Prince Charles 'ego' by ditching heels during marriage
Meghan Markle reveals if Prince Harry ‘feels isolated’ away from Royals

Meghan Markle reveals if Prince Harry ‘feels isolated’ away from Royals
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck touch down in LA after Italian honeymoon

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck touch down in LA after Italian honeymoon
Meghan Markle teases 'love story' documentary with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle teases 'love story' documentary with Prince Harry

Kim Kardashian turns into Barbie, dons mini pink camo dress in new snaps

Kim Kardashian turns into Barbie, dons mini pink camo dress in new snaps
Britney Spears, Elton John planning ‘huge production’ for ‘Hold Me Closer’ video

Britney Spears, Elton John planning ‘huge production’ for ‘Hold Me Closer’ video

Latest

view all