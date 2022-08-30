Netflix drops trailer of upcoming series 'Thai Cave Rescue': Release date, cast

Netflix drops the trailer of the upcoming series 'Thai Cave Rescue'

Netflix has just released an official trailer of the upcoming series Thai Cave Rescue, and is set to stream on September 22, 2022.



The series was created by Michael Russell Gunn and Dana Ledoux Miller and directed by Thai filmmaker Baz Poonpiriya.

Thai Cave Rescue is a docu-drama based on the real-life incredible rescue operation of the Wild Boars boys soccer team player and their coach in 2018.

Cast:

Beam Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote

Ek Thaneth Warakulnukroh

Tok Supakorn Kitsuwon

Yaya Urassaya Sperbund

Donut Manatsanun Panlertwongskul

Fresh Arisara Wongchalee

Nancy Darina Boonchu

Alex Surapol Poonpiriya

Krit Boo Trairatana

The trailer of the series captures the fear faced by the group when they were trapped in Tham Luang cave as the cave filled with water due to the heavy rainfall.

For those unversed, a large-scale massive international recovery rescue operation happened that garnered worldwide attention.







