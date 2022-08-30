 
Showbiz
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to appear on the screen first time post marriage: Deets inside

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to appear on the screen first time post marriage: Deets inside
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to appear on the screen first time post marriage: Deets inside

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most adored couples in tinsel town of Bollywood. They have managed to woo their fans with their sizzling chemistry offline via photos on social media.

However, lately, the VicKat admirers are all set for a surprise as the URI star and his wife have collaborated together for their first onscreen project.

On Monday, a source close to the couple told India Today that Vicky and Katrina shot their first advertisement together in Mumbai.

Sharing details, the source mentioned that the ad commercial was reportedly a close-door shoot and it took place at Mehboob Studios in Bandra.

After learning about this news, fans had expressed their excitement to finally see the gorgeous couple on their screens.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Masaan actor has quite a few projects in the pipeline including Govinda Naam Mera, Sam Bahadur and Laxman Utekar’s untitled movie.

Katrina, on the other hand, will next be seen in upcoming movies such as Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3, Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zaraa.

More From Showbiz:

Musician AR Rahman receives honours from Canadian City: Photos

Musician AR Rahman receives honours from Canadian City: Photos
Kriti Sanon makes surprising revelations about her first acting audition

Kriti Sanon makes surprising revelations about her first acting audition
Meera performs for flood victims, fans appreciate the gesture

Meera performs for flood victims, fans appreciate the gesture
Shah Rukh Khan dishes out on Pathaan’s future promotional strategy: Report

Shah Rukh Khan dishes out on Pathaan’s future promotional strategy: Report
Twinkle Khanna all set to start a new ‘chapter’ in her life

Twinkle Khanna all set to start a new ‘chapter’ in her life
Karthik Aaryan declines tempting ‘paan masala’ offer of INR 9 crore

Karthik Aaryan declines tempting ‘paan masala’ offer of INR 9 crore
Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over ‘bold’ photoshoot case

Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over ‘bold’ photoshoot case
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are praying for a ‘baby girl’

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are praying for a ‘baby girl’

Kartik Aaryan fan dresses as 'Rooh Baba' from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Watch

Kartik Aaryan fan dresses as 'Rooh Baba' from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Watch
Salman Khan ropes in social media stars Abdu Rozik, Just Sul for new film

Salman Khan ropes in social media stars Abdu Rozik, Just Sul for new film
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has 'huge respect' for actresses after 'Haddi'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has 'huge respect' for actresses after 'Haddi'
Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan were top choices for ‘Vikram Vedha’

Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan were top choices for ‘Vikram Vedha’

Latest

view all