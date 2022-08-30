 
Showbiz
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar claims he lost 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander' because he was 'crap'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

Actor Akshay Kumar was reportedly dropped from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander auditions back in the 90s
Actor Akshay Kumar was reportedly dropped from 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander' auditions back in the 90s

Actor Akshay Kumar is one of the most prominent stars in Bollywood, but there was a time when the Bachchhan Paandey star was rejected from the 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander.

During an interview, the Khiladi 786 actor revealed, "I gave audition for Deepak Tijori’s role. And they didn’t like it. And, apparently, I was crap, so they removed me."

Responding to Akshay's 'crap comment', the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander maker Mansoor Khan said, “What Akshay has said about him being thrown out of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander surprised me."

"I am sorry I rejected him. But I am amazed at the career that he has. At the time that we screen-tested him, he was very very wooden. He had a great physique. But that’s it."

Mansoor further shared: "The way he has spoken about being rejected is very derogatory and condescending. Akshay had even called me after being rejected saying. ‘Let’s work together.’ I never said he was crap."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has a couple of movies to release, including Ram Setu, and Cuttputlli, to name a few. 

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan’s namesake PhD scholarship to be awarded to Indian women researchers

Shah Rukh Khan’s namesake PhD scholarship to be awarded to Indian women researchers
Kamaal R Khan nabbed by Mumbai police over controversial tweets

Kamaal R Khan nabbed by Mumbai police over controversial tweets

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora bop on the iconic ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’: Watch

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora bop on the iconic ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’: Watch
Sidharth Malhotra 'hopes to inspire' as he completes decade in Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra 'hopes to inspire' as he completes decade in Bollywood
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to appear on screen first time post marriage: Deets inside

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to appear on screen first time post marriage: Deets inside
Anushka Sharma starrer ‘Chakda Xpress’ drops BTS look

Anushka Sharma starrer ‘Chakda Xpress’ drops BTS look
Musician AR Rahman receives honours from Canadian City: Photos

Musician AR Rahman receives honours from Canadian City: Photos
Kriti Sanon makes surprising revelations about her first acting audition

Kriti Sanon makes surprising revelations about her first acting audition
Meera performs for flood victims, fans appreciate the gesture

Meera performs for flood victims, fans appreciate the gesture
Shah Rukh Khan dishes out on Pathaan’s future promotional strategy: Report

Shah Rukh Khan dishes out on Pathaan’s future promotional strategy: Report
Twinkle Khanna all set to start a new ‘chapter’ in her life

Twinkle Khanna all set to start a new ‘chapter’ in her life
Karthik Aaryan declines tempting ‘paan masala’ offer of INR 9 crore

Karthik Aaryan declines tempting ‘paan masala’ offer of INR 9 crore

Latest

view all