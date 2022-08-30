Akshay Kumar claims he lost 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander' because he was 'crap'

Actor Akshay Kumar was reportedly dropped from 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander' auditions back in the 90s

Actor Akshay Kumar is one of the most prominent stars in Bollywood, but there was a time when the Bachchhan Paandey star was rejected from the 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander.

During an interview, the Khiladi 786 actor revealed, "I gave audition for Deepak Tijori’s role. And they didn’t like it. And, apparently, I was crap, so they removed me."

Responding to Akshay's 'crap comment', the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander maker Mansoor Khan said, “What Akshay has said about him being thrown out of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander surprised me."

"I am sorry I rejected him. But I am amazed at the career that he has. At the time that we screen-tested him, he was very very wooden. He had a great physique. But that’s it."

Mansoor further shared: "The way he has spoken about being rejected is very derogatory and condescending. Akshay had even called me after being rejected saying. ‘Let’s work together.’ I never said he was crap."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has a couple of movies to release, including Ram Setu, and Cuttputlli, to name a few.