Meghan Markle ‘throwing weight’ of criticism on Prince Harry?

file footage

Meghan Markle has been accused of ‘throwing the weight’ of difficult questions onto her husband Prince Harry in light of her recent interview with The Cut.



This latest criticism of Meghan’s bombshell comments in the interview come from royal expert Kinsey Schofield, who stated that Meghan seems to ‘deflect’ attention from her family struggles by talking about Prince Harry and the royal family.

Talking on Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel on GB News, Schofield said: “Whenever she is asked about something that forces her to be held accountable, she talks about something else and typically throws a lot of weight onto Prince Harry.”

Schofield’s comments are a reaction to Meghan telling interviewer Allison P. Davis that Prince Harry ‘lost his father’ to their move away from the UK to the US.

When asked about her relationship with her estranged father Thomas Markle, Meghan told Allison: “Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process'. It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's his decision.”