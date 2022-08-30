Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski secretly dating?

Actor Brad Pitt and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski seem to snatch the golden couple title of Hollywood from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez following claims that they are "secretly dating."



Ratajkowski, who pulled the plug on her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard following cheating rumours last month, seemed to have taken the opportunity to begin a new romantic journey with the already single Pitt, a source has told the OK magazine.



"Brad was crushing on Emily at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party," spilled a source. "They weren't in a private area or anything like that, but they did talk with friends around."

If the rumours of Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt's romance are true the two may become the much attractive couple of the showbiz.