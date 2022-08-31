BLACKPINK icon Jennie cornered with BTS V chants at VMAs: Watch

 
BLACKPINK icon Jennie displeased in latest video amid dating rumors with BTS V
BLACKPINK’s Jennie seems displeased about dating rumors with BTS starlet V. Video from recent VMA's went viral. 

A video of starlet went viral from MTV's 2022 VMA’s that took place on Sunday August 28.

BLINKS caught Jennie’s unease on camera, when a fan from audience started chanting BTS member Taehyung‘s name and asking about her alleged relationship with the BTS’ Idol.

In response, the solo singer gave disgruntled expression, hinting that she is really tired of all the speculations in media around her personal life.

Watch the Video:

For those unaware, the famous South Korean girl band on VMA’s got the limelight after giving a spectacular performance on their recent hit “Pink Venom."

Band member Lisa also won the main category in the KPOP genre.

