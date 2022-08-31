BTS RM, BIGBANG Taeyang shocks fans with 'unexpected crossover'

 
BTS' RM and BIGBANG's Taeyang both posted pictures of themselves hanging out with fans recently and fans are shocked over the  'unexpected crossover'.

On August 30, RM and Taeyang attended a book launch party hosted by the publishing house Mok Press, which is owned by photographer Mok Jungwook.

BTS leader RM shared a black and white picture through his Instagram Story and tagged both Taeyang and photographer Mok Jungwook.

RM wrote "Congratulation" in the caption.


Check it out Below:

This is the second time RM and Taeyang have attended the same event, in about two months.

Previously, the two singers were both present at a party hosted by BTS' J-Hope before the release of his new solo album titled Jack in the box.


