Wednesday Aug 31 2022
Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN win big at MTV VMAs: 'Best K-Pop!'

BTS, BLACKPINK and Seventeen took home multiple trophies from the 2022 MTV video music Awards.

For those unversed, the award show ceremony was held on August 28 2022, at the Prudential Center, in New Jersey.


BLACKPINK:

BLACKPINK attended the red carpet and gave a performance of their new release single Pink Venom.

The girl group was also hailed for giving the 'Best Metaverse Performance' for their Collaboration Ready for Love and member Lisa won 'Best K-pop' for her solo LALISA.

During her acceptance speech, she even thanked producer Teddy, YG Entertainment, and BLINKS.


Seventeen:

Seventeen took their first-ever award at the VMAs for the 'Push performance of the Year' for Rock With You.

During their acceptance speech, Seventeen’s Vernon shared that "it was a huge honour to be present as the first K-pop artist for the MTV award show, and felt even greater to receive the push performance award."

Mingyu chimed in as well and added, "Thankyou VMAs and thankyou BLINKS for all your love and support".


BTS:

BTS ended up winning the 'Group Of The Year' award for the fourth consecutive year in a row, at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) as well.

The group was nominated for 'Best K-Pop', 'Best Choreography', 'Best Visual Effects' and 'Best Metaverse Performance' 

