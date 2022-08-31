Red Velvet’s 'Zimzalabim' hits 100 million views on YouTube

Red Velvet’s Zimzalabim music video has surpassed the 100 million view mark on YouTube.

Zimzalabim achieved the milestone on August 31 and is now the 11th music video from Red Velvet to reach the milestone.

Before this Zimzalabim, Russian Roulette, Dumb Dumb, Bad Boy, Peek-A-Boo, Red Flavor, Ice Cream Cake, Psycho, Power Up, Happiness, and Queendom all surpassed 100 million views.

The music video was officially released on June 19, 2019, and it took more than three years for this win.

Red Velvet is a famous South Korean music brand that debuted back on August 01, 2014, with its debut song Happiness.

At that time, the group consisted of four members Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy, while the fifth member Yeri joined the group in March 2015.