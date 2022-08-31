Meghan Markle’s ‘Disney fantasy’ exposed: ‘Not as great as thought’

After joining the Royal Family full-time Meghan Markle came to realize it “isn’t what she thought” and saw her “Disney fantasy” crumble to the ground.

The revelation has been made public by radio host Natasha Devon, and she told LBC listeners, “I think is difficult to understand the reality of something until you've actually lived it, and it is possible that so many women have this kind of Disneyfied idea of what it is to be a princess.”

“It's something that many many girls internalise because of Disney more than because of the Royal Family. They internalise it at a really young age that that is the ultimate goal and that if you're a princess, there could be nothing better.”

“I don't think that just visiting Britain and standing outside Buckingham Palace is enough to fully comprehend the reality of what that role involves, and then to have lived it to have experienced it and to say to the public, actually, it's not as great as you imagine.”

“That I think is what annoyed everybody because it's not just taking away the fantasy, of Harry and Megan, it's taking away their fantasy.”

“Yes, I've had a revelation. I've just had a light bulb moment live on air, ” Ms Devon later added.

“But what [Meghan] did was she took away the fantasies of those women who'd internalised the idea that to be a princess was the best thing ever, and then Meghan Markel stood up and said, Actually, you're wrong, and people couldn't deal with that fundamental challenge to their internal belief system.”