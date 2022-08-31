Netflix releases trailer of 'Monica, O My Darling': Release date, Cast

Netflix shares a glimpse of the upcoming crime thriller 'Monica, O My Darling' and reveals the full cast

Netflix releases the long-awaited trailer for the upcoming Rajkummar Rao's crime thriller Monica, O My Darling on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Monica, O My Darling is a story of a man who tries to win big with some dangerous allies and hatches a plan to pull off a murder.

The plot is a rollercoaster of dark secrets with betrayal, blackmail, lust, blood, and mystery.





Cast:

Rajkummar Rao

Huma Qureshi

Radika Apte





Release Date:

Directed by Vasan Basla, the movie is all set to premiere on November 2022, on Netflix. The exact date will be soon released.





Check out the Trailer:



