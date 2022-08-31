Netflix releases trailer of 'Monica, O My Darling': Release date, Cast

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022
Netflix releases the long-awaited trailer for the upcoming Rajkummar Rao's crime thriller Monica, O My Darling on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Monica, O My Darling is a story of a man who tries to win big with some dangerous allies and hatches a plan to pull off a murder.
The plot is a rollercoaster of dark secrets with betrayal, blackmail, lust, blood, and mystery.
Directed by Vasan Basla, the movie is all set to premiere on November 2022, on Netflix. The exact date will be soon released.