Wednesday Aug 31 2022
Netflix releases trailer of 'Monica, O My Darling': Release date, Cast

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

Netflix shares a glimpse of the upcoming crime thriller Monica, O My Darling and reveals the full cast
Netflix releases the long-awaited trailer for the upcoming Rajkummar Rao's crime thriller Monica, O My Darling on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. 

Monica, O My Darling is a story of a man who tries to win big with some dangerous allies and hatches a plan to pull off a murder.

The plot is a rollercoaster of dark secrets with betrayal, blackmail, lust, blood, and mystery. 

Cast:

  • Rajkummar Rao
  • Huma Qureshi
  • Radika Apte


Release Date:

Directed by Vasan Basla, the movie is all set to premiere on November 2022, on Netflix. The exact date will be soon released.


Check out the Trailer:


