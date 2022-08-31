 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

TREASURE’s music video 'JIKJIN' crosses 100 million views

K-pop idol group TREASURE’s music video JIKJIN has surpassed the 100 million views mark on YouTube.

On August 31, the group's management agency YG Entertainment announced the news and revealed that the music video of TREASURE's first mini album's lead single, JIKJIN had crossed more than 100 million views.

The music band has achieved this milestone in just 197 days since their release and broke their personal record for the fastest music video to reach the 100 million mark.

For those unversed, this is the third music video of the group that has surpassed the 100 million views mark, after Boy and I Love You.

JIKJIN is a dance hip-hop song that offers listeners a great sensation of thrill with constantly changing beats.

