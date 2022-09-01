Queen Elizabeth mulls abdicating throne amid health worries?

There have been speculations for last few months that Queen Elizabeth II, who has become the first British monarch to reign for seventy years, could soon be putting her feet up.



Previously, a media outlet, citing source claimed that "sensitive" planning for Prince Charles' coronation is underway. "We are shaping a military event that will need approval from the palace nearer the time," it added.

Daniella Elser, a royal expert, has also asked the Queen to make an "unthinkable" move and abdicate in order to let Prince Charles take the throne," adding that "she should retire as "she can no longer physically do" her job.

The expert went on to say: "A smooth, joy-filled coronation for King Charles III, one which starred his beaming mother casting a proud eye over proceedings, would be a world away from a coronation tainted by the sadness of her death."

However, the 96-year-old monarch does not seem to abdicate throne in favour of her eldest son Prince Charles.

There are also suggestions that Prince Charles, who is the longest-serving heir in UK history, should step aside to allow Prince William to become King because he generally tends to enjoy better approval ratings with the public.



The Prince of Wales has faced controversy over his divorce from Princess Diana and his affair during their marriage with now-wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Queen Elizabeth is the sovereign, and her heir apparent is her eldest son, Charles, Prince of Wales. Next in line after him is Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales's elder son.

