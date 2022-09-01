Meghan Markle's latest claim 'triggers warning signs' for royal family

file footage

Meghan Markle’s discovery of a personal diary from her time in the Royal Family recently should send ‘warning signals’ to the Royal Family, as per a royal expert.



The Duchess of Sussex sat down with The Cut recently and shared how she found her old belongings at Frogmore Cottage, including a personal diary, when she visited the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee.

Talking to The Sun about Meghan’s discovery, royal expert Margaret Holder said: “The revelation that Meghan rediscovered what she was writing in her journal at Frogmore Cottage must trigger warning signals to the Royal Family.”

“For Meghan, a book about her time with the royals offers a great opportunity for settling scores, naming those who offended her, and hitting back at a system she didn’t understand and was unwilling to learn.”

Holder added: “She had enough time in the royal fold to learn secrets, some decades old, which could cause embarrassment and heartache for the Queen and her family, but could earn a fortune for Meghan.”