 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's latest claim 'triggers warning signs' for royal family

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle’s discovery of a personal diary from her time in the Royal Family recently should send ‘warning signals’ to the Royal Family, as per a royal expert.

The Duchess of Sussex sat down with The Cut recently and shared how she found her old belongings at Frogmore Cottage, including a personal diary, when she visited the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee.

Talking to The Sun about Meghan’s discovery, royal expert Margaret Holder said: “The revelation that Meghan rediscovered what she was writing in her journal at Frogmore Cottage must trigger warning signals to the Royal Family.”

“For Meghan, a book about her time with the royals offers a great opportunity for settling scores, naming those who offended her, and hitting back at a system she didn’t understand and was unwilling to learn.”

Holder added: “She had enough time in the royal fold to learn secrets, some decades old, which could cause embarrassment and heartache for the Queen and her family, but could earn a fortune for Meghan.”

