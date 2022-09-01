 
Real reason why Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone parted ways

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone called it quits because they both have to travel a lot and were not able to spend quality time with each other, suggests latest report.

An insider told E! News that the Titanic star and the Death Wish actor have both been "traveling a lot," which made the former lovebirds to reevaluate their relationship.

"Distance played a factor," the source shared with the outlet while adding that their romance "ran its course."

As for reconciliation, the insider said that there is a chance that the pair may get back together but "at the moment, it's not on."

However, another source told The Post that the reason why DiCaprio broke up with the model-actor and his previous girlfriends is because after a certain age they want to get married and settle down.

“That is not what Leo wants. He does not want a family and does not want to be around women who may press him for that," the insider told the outlet.

The news of the actor’s split with Morrone was firt reported by The Sun as the outlet stated, “Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer.”

“There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion,” the insider added.

The now exes were first romantically linked together in 2018 when they were spotted in Aspen, Colorado.

They made their relationship official at the Academy Awards in 2020. 

