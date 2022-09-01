Is Tom Cruise the richest actor in the world?

Cast member Tom Cruise attends the global premiere for the film Top Gun: Maverick on the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, California, U.S., May 4, 2022.— Reuters

The Top Gun star Tom Cruise has made lots of money by performing in highly successful movies for years. The actor is back in the spotlight after the fresh rendition of the "Top Gun" franchise.



Cruise has earned millions of dollars during his career despite having faced some harsh rock-bottom lows.

The star knew always that he wanted to be an actor. He landed his first major role in "Risky Business" after he graduated from high school and moved to New York City.

The 1983 movie turned out to be a big break for him and his career exploded. He then starred in many high-grossing movies. According to IMDb, Cruise also has producer credits in 23 different movies.



Today, the star actor's worth is estimated to be $600 million, reported Celebrity Net Worth.

Cruise has a 40-year acting career and has acted in 50 movies, reported IMDb. According to The Sun, his movies have made $9.5 billion at the box office.

His money primarily comes from the movies he has acted in but his salary varies from movie to movie. For example, he charged a whopping $100 million for “War of the Worlds” and "Mission: Impossible 2" but made just $6.7 million for "Lions for Lambs".

Similarly, while he earned $23 million for "Edge of Tomorrow", the movie "Knight and Day" paid him $11 million.

Salaries for some of his movies are a mystery like "The Mummy" which nearly failed at the box office.

While he is mainly known for being the world's highest-paid actor, Cruise has made a fortune as a producer as well.

However, is Cruise really the richest actor in the world? He is one of them, yes, but no he does not top the list.

While another famous name, Brad Pitt is estimated to be worth $300 million, The Rock or Dwayne Johnson stands at $800 million. Another popular actor Leonardo Di Caprio's net worth is estimated to be $260 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

This shows that while Cruise might not be the wealthiest, he is one of the highest-paid actors with a net worth more than most popular actors we know of.