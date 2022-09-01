ITZY album CHECKMATE becomes band’s first ‘Million-seller’

ITZY is reaching new horizons with latest hit album Checkmate, sets record.



As reported by The Korea Times, the group's fifth EP CHECKMATE passed the 1 million mark on August 31, 2022, according to JYP Entertainment, citing data from the country's benchmark Circle Chart.

The album was released on July 15, the EP has also earned the group its first top 10 spot on the Billboard 200 main albums chart after being ranked on No. 8 later in the month.

Furthermore, the quintet kicked off their first CHECKMATE world tour with concerts in Seoul last month.

For those unaware, ITZY is a South Korean girl group under JYP Entertainment, consisting of 5 members: Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. Popular for hip-hop music since 2019.



