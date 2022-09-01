 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle worries Prince Harry’s memoir ‘may flop’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has reportedly issued Prince Harry a stark warning about getting his memoir ‘ready of battle’ in the next “seven to ten days.”

Royal commentator Neil Sean issued this claim while speaking on his YouTube channel Daily News Headlines.

He began by admitting, “For Meghan, she truly believes that whenever she decides to drop something, including Prince Harry’s book – or maybe Prince Harry, who knows – then, of course, people will listen and it will become an instant bestseller.”

“What’s pushed ahead with this? Well, the fact that her first podcast – the first full one at least – managed her number one in the streaming charts.”

“So, she’s buoyed on by that and believes that if Prince Harry doesn’t capitalise on that, then seemingly he may be suffering with a flop book in the early part of the new year.”

“But the bottom line is you see: if the book isn’t cleared very quickly – and were talking about in the next seven to ten days – then they won’t really hit the publishing target, the market.”

“People don’t really buy books at Christmas according to the insiders. People buy them around October, early November time.”

“By Christmas, people have made their decisions about the ones they want to buy. And really all the orders have to be placed, displayed and signings and what show appearances – everything like that has to be in place.”

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss dishes on consequences of partying lifestyle

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss dishes on consequences of partying lifestyle
Amber Heard receives support from Emily Ratajkowski over online backlash

Amber Heard receives support from Emily Ratajkowski over online backlash
Cher responds to Dua Lipa being ‘Cher of our generation’ on social media

Cher responds to Dua Lipa being ‘Cher of our generation’ on social media
Princess Diana’s partner Dodi Fayed’s UK apartment left untouched after his death

Princess Diana’s partner Dodi Fayed’s UK apartment left untouched after his death
Amazon Original movies list 2022: Must Watch

Amazon Original movies list 2022: Must Watch
Kevin Federline on Britney Spears’ conservatorship: ‘I was mortified’

Kevin Federline on Britney Spears’ conservatorship: ‘I was mortified’

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s blended brood ‘excited’ to move to JLo’s house

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s blended brood ‘excited’ to move to JLo’s house

Ana de Armas not happy with her upcoming movie Blonde’s rating

Ana de Armas not happy with her upcoming movie Blonde’s rating
Amber Heard is branded ‘opportunist' by Johnny Depp's pal Doug Stanhope

Amber Heard is branded ‘opportunist' by Johnny Depp's pal Doug Stanhope
Emma Heming reveals how she copes with grief after Bruce Willis’ aphasia

Emma Heming reveals how she copes with grief after Bruce Willis’ aphasia

Meghan Markle’s Archetype podcast ‘exploding in her face’

Meghan Markle’s Archetype podcast ‘exploding in her face’
Harry Styles’ latest property purchase sparks frenzy, estate agent spills details

Harry Styles’ latest property purchase sparks frenzy, estate agent spills details

Latest

view all