 
Showbiz
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Kriti Sanon names Alia Bhatt as her 'inspiration' for acting

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Kriti Sanon revealed Ali Bhatt inspired her to take on challenging roles
Actor Kriti Sanon is all praises for her fellow actor, Alia Bhatt, saying the latter inspired her to take on 'challenging roles.'

Appearing in the latest episode of Koffee with Karan, host Karan Johar inquired about Kriti's insecurities related to her profession saying: "... There’s so much chatter about Alia being the best actor in the country, Is that an acceptance at your level or is it also driving you to kind of get there yourself?"

Responding to this, the Heropanti actor replied, “I feel it drives me, it inspires me to do better when I see great work. I would love to have an opportunity like Gangubai. I feel like Mimi was an opportunity when it came to me, it gave me the confidence to put so much into that film.

"I feel like when I watch Alia Bhatt, or when I watch you know some amazing actors where their work inspires you and you’re like My god I need to get better at what I am doing. so that’s always there," added Kriti.

On the work front, Kriti has several movies in line; she will be featuring alongside Tiger Shroff in the upcoming film Ganpath: Part One. The movie will set to release on Christmas 2022.

Besides, she will also see next in Shehzada opposite Kartik Aaryan, which will hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.


