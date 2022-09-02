Movies coming soon to Amazon Original movies 2022

 
With the arrival of 2022, Prime Video has had an intriguing collection of Amazon Originals to keep its audience hooked and entertained.

Here is a list of all the movies coming soon to the streaming platform and the audience can't seem to wait for it.


1) The End of Getting Lost

Produced by Dacota Johnson, the thriller mystery centers around a newly married young couple consisting of Gina and Duncan who are on their honeymoon when Gina faces a tragic accident.

Adapted from Robert Kirman's book, the story unfolds as the characters come across different dimensions of their love and its dangers.


2) Foe

Foe is an upcoming sci-fi thriller, based on a novel of the same name and featuring the four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan.

 It portrays a future setting of the planet where a young married couple live a peaceful life on their isolated farm until a guy named Terrance walks up to their doorstep to change their lives forever.


3) The People We Hate at the Wedding

The upcoming comedy film, The People We Hate at the Wedding, is adapted from the 2016 novel by Grant Grinder featuring Kristen Bell, Allison Janney, and Ben Platt.

The plot revolves around the struggling siblings Paul and Alice who unwantedly get ready to attend the wedding of their rich half-sister in the English countryside.


4) My Policeman

My Policeman is a romantic story of the 1950s, based on Bethan Robert's novel of the same name. 

The plot features a  gay policeman named Tom who gets married to a teacher named Marion while already being committed to Patrick, a museum curator. 

The story takes a dangerous turn when tom's life gets complicated as the secrets threaten to destroy all of their lives.


