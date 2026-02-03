Is Tom Cruise rethinking life in London over security fears?

Tom Cruise, iconic Hollywood actor who is best known for his box office hits and charm, has reportedly moved out of his £30 million Knightsbridge apartment.

The actor is said to be leaving his house because of safety concerns which left him rethink about his living style.

Tom’s flat at One Hyde Park was packed up in January, coming after several robberies in some of London’s richest areas.

The building’s Rolex store was recently hit by masked robbers who stole luxury watches and other high-end stores nearby, like Saint Laurent on Old Bond Street and a jewellery shop in Richmond.

Despite all the attention, experts said that most super-rich citizens are not leaving the city but instead, they are finding smarter ways to stay safe, like CCTV, concierge services, private streets and neighborhood security networks.

However, some of Tom’s neighbors even hire guards together while keeping homes calm and welcoming.

Agents went on to add that wealthy residents are more careful online now than ever, since social media can reveal too much.

While Tom Cruise’s move grabbed headlines, the city’s elite are maintaining their security rather than leaving, keeping London’s most exclusive areas in high demand.