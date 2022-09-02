 
Friday Sep 02 2022
Kanye West warns Kris Jenner North won't have 'r-rated tape' like Kim Kardashian

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Kanye West is lashing out at Kardashian momager Kris Jenner over her parenting.

Turning to his Instagram on Thursday, the rapper attacked Kris for letting ex-wife Kim Kardashian do a Playboy shoot.

“Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” he wrote, addressing Victoria Villarroel, Kylie Jenner’s former assistant.

The 44-year-old rapper referenced to the 2019 and 2007 Playboy magazine editions that featured Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West warns Kris Jenner North wont have r-rated tape like Kim Kardashian

Responding to Ye's distasteful tweets, Kris sent a message to the rapper through daughter Kim.

“I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end,” read the screenshot shared by Ye.

 “Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school," he responded. "They will not do playboy and sex tapes."

