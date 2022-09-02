Ashton Kutcher showers praises on Kim Kardashian during Peloton workout class

American actor Ashton Kutcher could not stop showering praises on his friend, reality TV star Kim Kardashian as the model joined him for a fun workout session.

The Kardashians star, 41, arrived as a guest on an episode of Kutcher's new Peloton running series, Our Future Selves.

In the teaser, released on Instagram on Thursday, the That 70s Show actor and the SKIMS founder were seen giving each other fitness and workout tips.





“Excitement level? I’m at like 11 today,” Kutcher, 44, says in the video. “My friend Kim is here. I’m really, really stoked to have a conversation with her.”

“You showed up. You don’t even run,” Kutcher adds, to which Kardashian admits, “I do not.”

Workout instructor Robin Árzon also joined the stars to guide them for the fitness class. “I love Kim K,” she said, adding that she “dismantles and smashes the idea that one has to stay in their lane.”

The No Strings Attached actor also praises Kardashian during their run, “You are literally running a 7-minute mile pace. What is happening right now?”

“I think this is what I’m missing in my workout,” the beauty mogul said. “So it’s been inspiring and a little bit life-changing on how I’m gonna move forward with my routine.”

Peloton announced new series will premiere new episodes every Tuesday until the forthcoming TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6.