Friday Sep 02 2022
Meghan Markle accused of ‘mimicking’ Princess Diana with ‘slow’ speech

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Meghan Markle has been accused of ‘mimicking’ her late mother-in-law Princess Diana with her mannerisms and speech, reported The Daily Mail.

The accusation comes from The Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel, who blasted Meghan over her recent claims against the royal family in a new bombshell interview with The Cut and her Spotify podcast Archetypes.

Talking on her iHeart podcast Just B, Bethenny said that Meghan tries to emulate Diana in the way she positions herself, explained: “I think there's a non-relatable factor in the way that we're being spoken to.”

Meghan Markle has been accused of ‘mimicking’ her late mother-in-law Princess Diana with her mannerisms
She added: “In that poised, orchestrated elegance, in that mimicking of Diana, in that Caroline Kennedy-style intentional, very natural, very slow speech. Being aghast at the word ‘diva’. Who are you relating to?”

Bethenny also urged to stop talking about the Royal Family and ‘let it go’, saying that her constant digs at the family are sure to affect her husband, Prince Harry.

