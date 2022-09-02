 
Friday Sep 02 2022
Britney Spears blasts son Jayden for ‘questioning’ her intellect: ‘Learn to read first!’

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Britney Spears finally takes to social media to put her son Jayden on blast for issuing accusations against her, about mental health, as well as sanity.

The claims have been shared as part of an Instagram post, and contain screenshots of her typed clap back.

It begins by taking a dig against Jayden and reads, “As for my mental health… my dear child understand you must learn to pick up a book and read one before you resort to even thinking about my intellect sweetheart !!!”

There were also ‘shots fired’ against her ex-husband, “Tell your father to go try and at least mow the lawn …” she added.

Before concluding though, she issued a challenge to her son and said, “If you can honestly sit back and say with your sensible brilliant mind what memaw and paw paw did to me was fine and call them not bad people … then yes I have failed as a mother and hopefully that’s a chat for you and your father to sit face to face and try to learn WHAT’S GOOD.”

