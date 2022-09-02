Amazon prime movies and shows to watch this September 2022

Amazon Prime is all set to entertain its viewers with new and amazing movies and show this September 2022.
Fans can expect a whirlwind comedic, horror, action back-to-back shows and movies in September.
List of Amazon Prime upcoming movies
September 1
- 21 Games
- 23:5
- A Family Thing
- The Adjustment Bureau
- The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
- American Beauty
- American Ninja
- American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
- American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
- American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
- An American Werewolf in London (1981)
- Autumn in New York
- Bad Influence
- Big Top Pee-Wee
- Black Sunday
- Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows
- The Blair Witch Project
- Cabin Fever
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
- Cold Creek Manor
- Crazy Heart
- The Descent
- The Dilemma
- Dust 2 Glory
- Employee of the Month
- Europa Report
- Failure to Launch
- Fight Club
- Frontera
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- Gorky Park
- Hard Eight
- He Got Game
- Heartburn
- Here Comes the Devil
- How to Train Your Dragon
- I Saw the Devil
- The Young Victoria
- Yours, Mine & Ours
September 2
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022)
September 9
September 16
- Dog
- Firebird
- Goodnight Mommy
- The Outfit
- September 16
- Dog
- Firebird
- Goodnight Mommy
- The Outfit
- September 19
- Heatwave
- September 21
- Prisma
September 23
September 27
- Our Idiot Brother
- September 30
- Ambulance
- My Best Friend’s Exorcism
TV Shows
September 1
- American Ninja Warrior, seasons 12-13
- Friday Night Lights, seasons 1-5
- Texicanas
- WAGS Miami, seasons 1-2
September 2
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
September 7
- He Is Psychometric
- Prison Playbook
- Reply 1988
- Reply 1994
- Search: WWW
- Signal
- The Crowned Clown
September 15
September 23
- September Mornings, season 2
September 30
- JungleUn Extraño Enemigo, season 2