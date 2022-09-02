 
Amber Heard 'renting' baby Oonagh amid Johnny Depp battle

Amber Heard has been put on blast for ‘renting’ or ‘borrowing’ kids that can play the role of her daughter Oonagh.

This revelation has been made by a Twitter user who claims to have received insight from an unknown source claiming that Heard’s daughter Oonagh is ‘rented or borrowed’.

The user wrote, “I can confirm that Amber Heard does not have a baby...”

“She does not have a kid and rents or borrows a kid for her Instagram shots and her stroller is a prop used to garner sympathy. You can't even match up the babies' faces across the shots," the post went on to read. 

Another fan later chimed in and admitted, “Someone just pointed out that Amber Heard's baby keeps changing sizes. And its true. Go check it out. She stated her baby turned one recently.”

They also pointed out how the actor's Instagram posts 'don't help either' since both pictures were shared just four months apart and feature stark differences.

