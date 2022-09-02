Britney Spears addresses son Jayden’s desire to have her ‘fixed’

Britney Spears finally takes to her own social media accounts to address son Jayden’s comments.

The star shed light on it all in her latest social media post on Instagram.

The star began by writing, “My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother …

“Maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !! !! “ she added.

“My dear child YOU can explain to my why our family would do that to anyone !!!! I helped your father who hasn’t had a job in 15 years … I assume it is easier for you guys not to have someone check on you to make sure you’re doing your homework !!!”

Before concluding she also added in a dig against Jayden and Presten’s dad, adding how “I’m sure the standards of your dad smoking weed every day benefits your daily life at 15 and 16 to partake in a VERY COOL GENERATION !!!”

“I completely understand your need to live with your father as I had to play the perfect role for 15 years for absolutely nothing.”